Someone 2 Know: Humberto "Beto" Guillen

It's been proven that the benefits of boxing are more than just physical. Boxers learn how to focus and manage stress and anger. This week we met a Reno teen, Humberto "Beto" Guillen, whose boxing helped him overcome serious adversity.

Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard once said, "I was painfully initiated into boxing, because the guys I fought were a lot bigger than me." A similar thing happened to young Beto - only with a twist - it was his sisters that came after him. But, he learned to be tough - something that would serve him well more than once.

We caught up with Beto at Mighty Mites Boxing Club in Reno, where he admitted he learned to land punches to defend himself from his big sisters, who were boxers. "I basically trained just to fight them, I sparred (with) them and it embarrassed me because they used to beat me up,” he says.

Beto started sparring when he was only six years old and eventually got strong enough to defend himself, and along the way fell in love with the sport.

"I'm motivated to do something, to do something in boxing. I box because I wanna be somebody in boxing,” says Beto.

Don Fain has been coaching Guillen since he was eight years old, and was there when the young boxer had to deal with the illness and death of his mom four years ago.

Don remembers the day. "That was terrible, the whole gym shut down because of that."

"Sad, because the person you love the most, the first person you love - passes," shares Beto.

Guillen admits, his mom's sudden death left him reeling, but he's since put himself back on track and is now training five hours a day.

Coach Don does not take it easy on him.

"You gotta tell 'em the truth, you can't sugar coat it. Because if you sugar coat it, then they're just gonna go out there and do the same thing bad,” says Fain

Beto has done well in amateur bouts (175 fights, only 28 losses) and is now preparing for his first professional fight on May 5th, here in Reno. The 19-year old's looks have gained him a new nickname – “Baby Face”.

"They named me that in (Las) Vegas because I fought older men. I was fighting guys that were 25 when I was 16, and they were like 'that's baby face, that's baby face' and it stuck, but I don't like it."

Coach Don thinks it is perfect. "I'm gonna fight a baby-faced boxer? No way...I'm gonna kick his butt, but they'll find out different" he says of would-be opponents.

Beto says he knows his mom is watching over him…

"I have to make her proud, that's my goal, make her proud."

Beto will be up against Cesar Hernandez during his pro debut on May 5. They'll be fighting four rounds in the middleweight division.

The boxing event is being put on by Atlantis at Reno-Sparks Convention Center. For more information or to buy tickets https://www.atlantiscasino.com/reno-events/special-event/2017/05/05/calendar/main-event-live-boxing-2017