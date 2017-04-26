Women's Tennis: Herrero Named Mountain West Player of the Year

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Junior Claudia Herrero has been named the Mountain West Player of the Year, as well as a part of the All-Mountain West team for singles. This is Herrero’s first player of the year honor and the first time awarded for the Nevada women’s tennis program. Senior Sheila Morales was named to the All-MW singles team as well as doubles with her partner junior Blaga Delic.

Herrero finished the Wolf Pack’s regular season with 17 singles victories, with all her dual matches coming from the No. 1 singles spot. She went 3-1 in conference play, defeating No. 41 Carol Yang of UNLV and No. 84 Sybille Gauvain from San Jose State, both ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Herrero is currently ranked No. 108. This is her second time being put on the All-MW team for singles. In two years, Herrero has racked up 41 singles victories.

This is the third time Morales has been named All-MW in singles. She lead the Pack with a 19-9 record in singles play, with all of her dual matches coming from court No. 2. Morales also went 3-1 in conference play in singles matches this year. She is fifth all-time in singles victories at Nevada with 69.

Morales has been named to the All-MW doubles team all four years, and the third year in a row winning it with Delic. The tandem set the record this season for most career doubles victories in Nevada history with 44. They went 8-4 on the season with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play.

The Wolf Pack will be taking on Wyoming this Friday at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship.

