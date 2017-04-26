Nevada Lawmakers OK Proposed Birth Control, Mother Accommodation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Lawmakers OK Proposed Birth Control, Mother Accommodations

Nevada lawmakers are approving a slate of bills focused on women's issues, including workplace accommodations for mothers and expanded birth control access.

The proposals were among 200 bills scheduled for votes ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline.

Assembly Bill 113 would require businesses with 50 or more employees to provide a place that is not only private but also clean for women to express breast milk. It passed 33-9.

Senate Bill 253 would outlaw businesses with 15 or more employees from discriminating against pregnant women. Senators passed it unanimously.

Assembly Bill 249 would allow women to pick up a year's supply of birth control. It passed 40-2.

Senate Bill 122 would establish a public-private revenue stream for family planning clinics. It passed 12-9.

The bills move to their opposite chambers.

