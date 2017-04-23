Sparks Fire Investigates House Fire, Family Displaced - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Fire Investigates House Fire, Family Displaced

The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire in the 5100 block of Canyon Run Drive around 9:30 a.m. near Los Altos Parkway and Vista Blvd.

Crews entered the structure and found residents still inside, they were able to evacuate them. Additional crews arrived and an aggressive fire attack was initiated from inside by pulling ceilings and outside by pulling an attic vent and spraying water into the attic. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Sparks Fire responded 4 engines, 1 ladder, 1 truck, 1 safety officer, 1 Battalion Chief, and 1 fire investigator. 21 personnel total.

REMSA, Sparks Police, and NV Energy all responded to the scene and assisted.

The two adults and five pets have been displaced with the help of American Red Cross volunteers. Over the next several days, Red Cross volunteers will stay in connect with the family and provide referrals, as they begin their road to recovery. 

