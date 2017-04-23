The Eddy Opens in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Eddy Opens in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

A new community space and beer garden has officially opened in the heart of downtown Reno.

The Eddy recently opened along the river, between Virginia and Sierra Streets.

The space will be used for farmers markets and food trucks or outdoor activities like yoga.

The space also transforms into a drinking spot at night for anyone ages 21 and over.

The owners of The Eddy plan on leasing the property through 2021.

