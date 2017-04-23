Two Fatalities Reported in Sequoia National Park

The Senate has voted in favor on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate's health care plan to effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
California Highway Patrol says officers stopped a driver east of Kyburz after a high speed chase early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Washoe County School District and CORE Construction have shared video of what the proposed middle school in Sun Valley would look like. The district is still looking for your input though!More >>
President Donald Trump says supporting the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees as close to their home country as possible is the best way to help them.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations are in effect again for a lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville.More >>
Hazmat crews have part of a Walmart parking lot blocked off after the report of two suspicious sealed containers near the shopping center.More >>
The Washoe County School District is set to grow with two new middle schools and possibly one new high school.More >>
Reno Police and the Bomb Squad are disposing of shotgun primers found behind the Big Shot Indoor Range on Double R Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several Nevada counties including Lyon County. Lyon County crews are still cleaning up from Monday's storms in East Mason Valley and Silver Springs.More >>
