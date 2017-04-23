Reno Police Arrest Outstanding Suspect in Strong Arm Robberies - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Outstanding Suspect in Strong Arm Robberies

Joseph Quinones Joseph Quinones
Michael Quinones Michael Quinones
Michela Romero Michela Romero

Reno Police officers say they have arrested the outstanding suspect accused in a pair of strong arm robberies.

Police say an officer spotted 24-year-old Joseph Quinones walking on South Virginia Street near Gentry on Tuesday morning. The officer tried to stop him when Quinones ran away, eventually running into an empty room at the Vagabond Inn. They say he surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

This past Saturday, officers were conducting surveillance at the Sundance Motel near the University of Nevada, Reno campus, when they heard two gunshots and saw a red sedan leaving the area. Police stopped the vehicle, as well as individuals leaving the immediate area of the shooting.

Police say the occupants of the sedan provided information that they were involved in an altercation with the person officers were trying to locate, Joseph Quinones. The victims indicated that Quinones approached their vehicle, drew a handgun from his waist, and pointed it at the victim while demanding the vehicle.

Police say the victim and occupants, one of which was a one-year-old child, backed out as Quinones fired two rounds at the vehicle, striking it at least once. There were no injuries from the shooting.

RPD deployed the SWAT and CINT teams to contact the occupants of a room at the motel, and eventually arrested Michael Quinones. Police say Michael Quinones was depicted in a video of a strong arm robbery that occurred at the Walgreens on the 700-block of North Virginia on April 20. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on a robbery charge.

Another occupant of the room, Michela Romero, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Joseph Quinones faces the following changes: Obstructing and Resisting, Domestic Battery, Attempted Grand Theft, Burglary with a Firearm, Ex-felon Possession of a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm into Occupied Vehicle, Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment

