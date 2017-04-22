Senator Cortez Masto Holds Town Hall Meeting

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto held a town hall meeting at Reno High School as part of her "Every Voice Matters" initiative to listen and answer questions from the public.

The meeting had topics that ranged from social security, recreational marijuana, to some discussion about President Donald Trump and even our current immigration laws.

Over a 100 people packed into the Reno High School Theater in hopes to ask the Senator a question about what she hopes to do in the future and even give her some feedback on what they think she can do better on.

"I asked her what she was going to go ahead and do to protect the well beings of those who cannot afford to pay for health care," said University of Nevada-Reno student Rosie Gully.

While the majority of people there came to support her, others came to criticize and ask what she plans to do about the current immigration laws, "I came here to ask about immigration because the Senator had said it was broken, but in the interview I saw she didn't give any specifics on what was wrong and what she would do to correct it," said Reno resident Judy Engman.

But before she headed to her town hall meeting she visited the Joe Crowley Student Union where an Academy Day was held for students that were interested in joining the military. Academys from all branches set up to speak and give information to students about starting their military career.

"This day is important allows them to ask questions about information and experience about what they may not know anything about," said Senator Cortez Masto.

Some local high school students appreciated the extra help, ": It has always been a dream of mine to go to an academy, I have always wanted to be a helicopter pilot," said Sydeny Dinan.

Senator Cortez Masto ended her "Every Voice Matters" initiative in Las Vegas.