Missing Man From Carson City Found

Larry Hicks has been located by the Carson City Sheriff's Office. The silver alert has been cancelled. 

The Carson City Sheriffs Office is searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning. 

Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us 74 year-old Larry Hicks spontaneously left his home early Saturday.

Hicks was driving a gold and black Jeep Rubicon with Nevada license plate "09A090".

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has aircrafts searching the mountainsides as Hicks is known to go off-roading.

Hicks is terminally ill.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 887-2500.

