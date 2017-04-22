Man Rescued After Falling Off Cliff at Castle Peak, Recovering at Reno Hospital

One man is recovering at a Reno hospital after he fell off a cliff at Castle Peak Thursday afternoon.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says,while out on the search for the missing plane, they were called out to rescue a man who fell off a cliff.

Resources from the search for the plane were diverted to help with the rescue including members of Marin's Mountain Rescue Team and CHP.

CHP's helicopters spotted the man and effected an extraction.

The man was then transported to a Reno where he is recovering. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.