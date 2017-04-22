Attorneys Review Applications for 'Las Vegas Raiders' Name

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A handful of people paid up to $275 for the "Las Vegas Raiders" trademark when news of the team's potential move from Oakland surfaced in January 2016. The filings have shed light on a trademark system that gives priority to the first people to submit applications, regardless of how valid their claim is.

The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2pk6ajy) the applications for the Las Vegas Raiders name put in by the team in August are still in limbo as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office evaluates earlier applications for the name.

A Las Vegas clothing company owner and a Boston gym owner are among those who applied for the trademark.

Sports trademark attorney Patrick Jennings says it's nearly impossible to acquire a trademark for a brand such as the Raiders, but the other applicants could delay the process for the team.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

