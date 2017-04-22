Attorney General’s Office Hosts Free Legal Clinic for Nevada Veterans

This Saturday the Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance EASE program is hosting a free workshop in partnership with Nevada Legal Services. The event is dedicated to drafting wills and powers of attorney for Nevada veterans

Attorneys will be available to draft free wills, powers of attorney and discuss legal issues relative to family law, bankruptcy, consumer issues, landlord/tenant and access/denial to public benefits.

Representatives from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, U.S. Veteran Affairs and other veteran organizations will also be present to answer and address veteran questions concerning disability, pensions, employment and many other areas.

The event will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 9211 located at 255 VFW Historic Lane in Reno, near the Moana Lane athletic fields.

If you can’t make it this weekend, workshops will take place at least once per month throughout the State of Nevada. The workshops are free and open to all Nevada veterans and immediate family members.

For more information on upcoming workshops visit nvagomla.nv.gov.