Attorney General’s Office Hosts Free Legal Clinic for Nevada Vet - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Attorney General’s Office Hosts Free Legal Clinic for Nevada Veterans

Posted: Updated:

This Saturday the Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance EASE program is hosting a free workshop in partnership with Nevada Legal Services. The event is dedicated to drafting wills and powers of attorney for Nevada veterans

Attorneys will be available to draft free wills, powers of attorney and discuss legal issues relative to family law, bankruptcy, consumer issues, landlord/tenant and access/denial to public benefits.

Representatives from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, U.S. Veteran Affairs and other veteran organizations will also be present to answer and address veteran questions concerning disability, pensions, employment and many other areas.

The event will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 9211 located at 255 VFW Historic Lane in Reno, near the Moana Lane athletic fields.

 If you can’t make it this weekend, workshops will take place at least once per month throughout the State of Nevada. The workshops are free and open to all Nevada veterans and immediate family members.

For more information on upcoming workshops visit nvagomla.nv.gov.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.