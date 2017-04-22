Nevada Softball Tops Kansas

Nevada Release

4/21/2017

After trailing by two runs entering the final inning, the Nevada softball team used a five-run seventh to take down the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 5-4 on Friday night. The win moves the Wolf Pack to 23-17 on the season and 3-0 against Power-5 opponents this year.

Senior McKenna Isenberg earned her 14th win of the season, tossing complete game number 15 on the year. She finished the night striking out nine batters and allowing seven hits in the process. Her senior counterpart Raquel Martinez led the Pack, going 3-for-4 and a run scored in the game.

Nevada found itself in a hole early on as Kansas (22-23) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. However, Isenberg would bounce back and keep the Jayhawks scoreless over the next five innings to keep the Pack within two runs heading into the final frame.

The seventh inning began with a leadoff walk from senior Nikki Orozco, which was followed by a single to centerfield from senior Melissa Arriaga. After a single from Martinez brought Orozco to third, a pinch hit, four-pitch walk from freshman Sierra Mello loaded the bases for junior Erika Hansen.

With two outs, Hansen found a gap in centerfield and doubled home all three runners to give the Pack its first lead of the game, 3-2. The rally continued after freshman Kenzi Goins drew a walk of her own to set the table for junior Aaliyah Gibson, who brought around both runners in with a double to push Nevada’s lead to 5-2.

The Jayhawks didn’t go away quickly though, as KU scored twice in the bottom of seventh to trim Nevada’s advantage to just one run. Once again, Isenberg fought back with the bases loaded and struck out the final batter she faced to seal the 5-4 victory for the Pack.

Nevada will face Kansas in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch for that matchup is slated for 5 p.m. PT.