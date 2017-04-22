Aces Win Albuquerque Series - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Win Albuquerque Series

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/21/2017

Keyvius Sampson and the Aces pitching staff led the way in Albuquerque Friday night to give Reno the series win. Sampson (1-1. 7.15) got his fourth start of the 2017 season. The right-hander delivered six innings of one-hit baseball, striking out five and walking just one. Offensively the Aces were led once again by Ketel Marte and Ildemaro Vargas. With a 2-for-4 performance tonight, Marte raised his batting average to a remarkable .439. Also, the 23-year-old from Nizao, Dominican Republic now leads all of professional baseball in total hits (29). Vargas (2-for-5, two runs scored) recorded his seventh multi-hit performance of the season.

The Aces wasted little time before getting into the run column tonight. Vargas led off the game with a triple down the right field line off of Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman. Ketel Marte then followed with a RBI single up the middle to give Reno a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning the Pacific Coast League RBI leader and reigning PCL player of the week, Christian Walker, singled to score Vargas. Albuquerque responded, but only because of a series of defensive mistakes by the Aces. An error by starter Keyvius Sampson, followed by a missed tag on a sacrifice bunt put runners on the corners with no outs. A groundout by Raimel Tapia brought across the Isotopes only run of the evening.

Things opened up for the Aces in the top of the fourth. Back-to-back singles by Reymond Fuentes and Carlos Rivero set the table for catcher Hank Conger. Conger, batting left-handed, blasted his first home run of the 2017 campaign to give Reno a five-run lead. The former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels entered tonight’s game with just one hit.

Relievers T.J. McFarland and Eric Davis finished out the game, combing for three innings of no-run baseball. The Aces bullpen has been spectacular this season, allowing just 22 earned runs in 66 2/3 innings (2.99 ERA). With the win, Reno won the series against Albuquerque with a record of 3-1. The Aces will travel to play against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 PM from Southwest University Park. 

  • Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:17:24 GMT

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

  • Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-07-21 06:06:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

  • Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:43:00 GMT

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.