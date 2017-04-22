Pack Baseball Beats Fresno State

Nevada Release

4/21/2017

Nevada (12-26, 8-11 MW) senior right hander Trevor Charpie has lost four one-run games this season but on Friday night he was the winner in a one-run game as the Wolf Pack defeated Fresno State (18-19, 8-8 MW) 5-4 at Peccole Park in the first of three Mountain West games. The Pack has won a season-high three games in a row to improve to 12-26 and 8-11 in MW play. The Bulldogs dropped to 18-19 and 8-8 in conference play.

FS got a solo home run from Jared Akins in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Pack head coach T.J. Bruce was ejected after the home run. Charpie appeared to have ended the inning with a strike out swinging but the third base umpire called it a no swing and Akins eventually homered.

The ejection seemed to fire up the Pack as they scored twice in the bottom of the second to move in front 2-1 and did not trail the rest of the night. Center fielder Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run of the inning and right fielder Michael Echavia’s two-out double scored the second run in the bottom of the second.

The Bulldogs tied it in the top of the fourth when Jake Stone led off the inning with a triple and scored on a ground out to tie the game at two.

A three-run bottom of the fourth put the Pack up to stay. Third baseman Jordan Pearce singled home one run, Echavia walked with the bases loaded to score the second run and the third run scored when FS turned a double play.

FS scratched out a run in the fifth to close within two at 5-3. A two-out double in the top of the ninth from Austin Guibor got the Bulldogs within a run at 5-4. With pinch runner Ryan Dobson at second base, Pack closer Evan McMahan recorded his second strikeout of the inning to seal the 5-4 victory.

Charpie (2-5) tossed seven innings to earn his second win of the season. McMahan (3) earned his third save of the season and 12th of his career which broke a tie for fifth with Tyler Graham (2009-11) on the Nevada career list. His 82 career appearances is third most at Nevada. FS starter Edgar Gonzales (3-2) suffered the loss allowing five runs in 6.2 innings.

Pearce (3-for-4,RBI) finished with a game-high three hits and has now reached base in the last 24 games. Echavia (2-for-2,2RBI), Chase Grant (2-for-3,R,) and Krzmarzick (2-for-4,2R,RBI) each had two hits as the team totaled 11. Echavia had a game-high two RBI.

Guibor (2-for-4,R,RBI) topped FS with two hits and drove in one.

Game two is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Mark Nowaczweksi (2-4) is slated to pitch for Nevada and Rick Ramirez (2-4) will take the mound for Fresno State.