River Rescue Training - KTVN Channel 2

River Rescue Training

The Reno Fire Department conducted training to prepare for river rescues in the Truckee River on Friday, April 21.

The Water Entry Team (WET) says that while high flows are common in the spring from the melting snow, this year, the river is flowing about three times the normal level.

WET and RFD want to inform the public about the dangers of river recreation and say that as warmer weather arrives, river danger increases.

One example of this danger happened later that Friday afternoon, in the same location as the training, where an empty kayak was found in the river near Crissie Caughlin Park. RFD says they were called out to search for a possible person who may have fallen in the river. They say this person was able to get out of the river on their own and walk to a nearby building after falling out of their kayak. 

Following are some key public safety messages from RFD:

  • River flows are extremely fast this year and river recreation for non-professionals is not advised at this time.
  • Consider waiting to float or swim the Truckee River until flows subside later in the summer.
  • An unprepared person entering the water may experience hypothermia within several minutes, affecting their ability to swim and make decisions, leading to drowning.
  • If you do decide to go in the river, always wear a life jacket, helmet, thermal protection and sturdy shoes for river recreation.
  • Do not drink alcohol or use drugs when boating or tubing.
  • Never go into the river alone.
  • Have a plan and a rendezvous point in case you become separated.
  • Let a friend or family member know when you plan to return.
