River Rescue Training

The Reno Fire Department conducted training to prepare for river rescues in the Truckee River on Friday, April 21.

The Water Entry Team (WET) says that while high flows are common in the spring from the melting snow, this year, the river is flowing about three times the normal level.

WET and RFD want to inform the public about the dangers of river recreation and say that as warmer weather arrives, river danger increases.

One example of this danger happened later that Friday afternoon, in the same location as the training, where an empty kayak was found in the river near Crissie Caughlin Park. RFD says they were called out to search for a possible person who may have fallen in the river. They say this person was able to get out of the river on their own and walk to a nearby building after falling out of their kayak.

Following are some key public safety messages from RFD: