University of Nevada "Day at the Museum"

The Fleischmann Planetarium is one of 11 museums participating in the University's "Day at the Museum" event April 22

From University of Nevada, Reno:

RENO, Nev. – Prepare for a cornucopia of intellectual stimulation and activities as "Day at the Museum" returns to the University of Nevada, Reno's 11 museums located throughout the University's National Historic District.

The event, now in its third year, offers people free admission to all of the museums from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22.

"We're open to the public," said Garrett Barmore, curator of the Keck Museum. "That's one of the great benefits of this event. People get to see, first-hand, that these wonderful, special spaces are open and available to them. To see them make that sort of discovery is a great thing."

Among the many attractions are the Fleischmann Planetarium, the Anthropology Research Museum, the Black Rock Press, the W.M. Keck Museum, the Museum of Natural History, the History of Medicine Museum, the University's Arboretum, the Sheppard Contemporary and University Galleries, the Nevada Historical Society and the Wilbur D. May Museum, where food trucks will allow those hungry from filling their minds to fill their bellies as well.

"It's great to make people aware of where we are. Last year we had visitors that were unaware of us, and anything to help make people aware of what you have to offer, that you are a part of the museum community, is a great thing for us," said Catherine Magee, director of The Nevada Historical Society, which has offered a children's scavenger hunt in previous years, and is offering one for adults this year. "We have a piece of paper to guide people to things in the museum, and they get a little treat if they complete it."

While museums like the Nevada Historical Society are thankful for the boost in profile, high profile attractions like the Fleischmann Planetarium are happy that their renown in the community can benefit others.

"We regularly get public visitors and are one of the public entry points to campus, but the other museums are maybe less well known," said Dan Ruby, director of the planetarium. "So for us its really a chance to showcase the other museums on campus that are maybe less well known or harder to find. There are a lot of awesome resources on campus for the public and for K through 12 students and it gives them a chance to be open and show off what they've got."

The planetarium will be offering half-off screenings in their Dome Theater, and the other museums are offering assorted activities and giveaways.

The all ages event promises an intellectually stimulating day for families and anyone else interested in art, history, earth science, life science, or outer space.

"I think what we do, at our very best, is inspire the people - school children, college students, old and young from our community - to learn more about the stories and the information that we share," Barmore said.

Free parking is available on the University campus. For more information about the event, call 775-784-4528.