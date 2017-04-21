Reno Earth Day Celebration at Idlewild Park - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Earth Day Celebration at Idlewild Park

Around 400 vendors set up their tent at Idlewild Park to help celebrate earth day, from face painting and circus tricks, to exotic animals it was hard not to have a fun time.

But it wasn't all just fun and games, there was plenty of booths that taught the public how to take care of the planet, such as RTC with their electric bus. "It is zero emission we have these 4 on the road for a while we are getting an additional 5 all electric buses they charge in about 5 to 10 minutes it is great  because they have zero emission and better for the environment," said Carol Perry of RTC.

Almost every booth had a fun way to teach kids the benefits of recycling and other ways to take care of the earth, which was a way to make sure they created a memorable lesson to the kids that visited. 

The event also helped small local businesses, such as Rock NV Jewelry, "We are getting a lot of people coming up and talk to and that is what I want is people to look at my jewelry," expressed the owner Alan Metzger. 

The event allowed everyone to spend the entire day exploring the many topic areas, educational exhibits and activities, live performances and a host of festive food selections. The “Great Outdoors” celebrates the wondrous and internationally acclaimed High Sierra region and the many recreation and conservation opportunities in our area. “Animalia” caters to all of our furry, scaly and feathery neighbors – both pets and wildlife. “The Garden” houses our local Farmer’s Market and green and growing exhibits. The “Earth Innovations” science fair grows every year, featuring new and creative technologies from our youngest innovators. The “Artists’ Grove” features special exhibits by local artists, and the “Artisan Alley” showcases local handcrafted creations. The “Future of Transportation” has grown to highlight all manner of alternative energy and fuels, bicycling programs, rail and transit plans.

For more information go to: www.renoearthday.org.

(Reno Earth Day contributed to this report) 

