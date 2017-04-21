Utah Man Sentenced for Elk Poaching - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Utah Man Sentenced for Elk Poaching

Posted: Updated:
Zackry Holdaway Zackry Holdaway

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says a Utah man was sentenced for the felony killing and waste of a bull elk near Pioche, Nevada in August of 2015.

NDOW says 26-year-old Zackry Holdaway, of Cedar City, Utah was sentenced to pay a $20,000 civil penalty as well as ordered to pay another $576 in additional fines and fees.

Officials say Holdaway loses all hunting and fishing license privileges for six years, was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in state prison and ordered to serve five years on probation.

“This kind of punishment is reserved for the most egregious poaching of big game animals. Our investigation took on added gravity when we learned that the suspect had previous wildlife violations in Utah,” said Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed. “This case was a blatant theft and waste of Nevada’s resources, and we are grateful to everyone involved for ensuring justice was served.”

