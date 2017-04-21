Pack Begins Play at MW Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Begins Play at MW Championship

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada men’s golf team played the opening round of the Mountain West Championship Friday afternoon and is tied for eighth place after 18 holes.

The Wolf Pack combined for a team score of 296 during its first round and is in a three-way tie for eighth with Fresno State and Air Force. Nevada sits six shots ahead of 11th place San Jose State. Of the 11 teams in the field, four finished the first day under par. There is a tie atop the leaderboard between San Diego State and Boise State, which both carded team rounds of 9-under par.

Nevada converted on a good number of pars on Friday, but also had a good number of bogeys and double bogeys throughout its round. Playing in what could be his last event with the Wolf Pack, senior Nick Fuller began his championship run with a 1-over round of 73. Fuller had a few bogeys on the front side but cleaned it up on the back nine with one birdie and eight pars. He and junior Grant Booth are both tied for 26th in the 55-player field. Booth was on track for a spot in the top 10 after day one, but a double bogey on No. 18 dropped him a couple of strokes.

Junior Kaleb Gorbahn is right behind his teammates in a tie for 32nd after he opened the championship with a 2-over 74. Gorbahn birdied his first hole of the day and made two more birdies on the day, but double bogeys on No. 6 and 11 caused him to drop a number of spots. Sophomore Travis Fredborg fired a 4-over 76 to sit in a tie for 41st place and junior Corey Eddings rounded out the Pack golfers with a 78 on Friday.

UNLV’s John Oda is the 18-hole individual leader at 6-under par. He leads by one over Ryan Wallen of Wyoming and Brian Humphreys of Boise State.

Live scoring for the entire championship will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T26. Grant Booth, 73 (+1)

T26. Nick Fuller, 73 (+1)

T32. Kaleb Gorbahn, 74 (+2)

T41. Travis Fredborg, 76 (+4)

T48. Corey Eddings, 78 (+6)

Nevada Press Release

  • Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:17:24 GMT

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

  • Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-07-21 06:06:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

  • Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:43:00 GMT

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.