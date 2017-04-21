Pack Begins Play at MW Championship

The Nevada men’s golf team played the opening round of the Mountain West Championship Friday afternoon and is tied for eighth place after 18 holes.

The Wolf Pack combined for a team score of 296 during its first round and is in a three-way tie for eighth with Fresno State and Air Force. Nevada sits six shots ahead of 11th place San Jose State. Of the 11 teams in the field, four finished the first day under par. There is a tie atop the leaderboard between San Diego State and Boise State, which both carded team rounds of 9-under par.

Nevada converted on a good number of pars on Friday, but also had a good number of bogeys and double bogeys throughout its round. Playing in what could be his last event with the Wolf Pack, senior Nick Fuller began his championship run with a 1-over round of 73. Fuller had a few bogeys on the front side but cleaned it up on the back nine with one birdie and eight pars. He and junior Grant Booth are both tied for 26th in the 55-player field. Booth was on track for a spot in the top 10 after day one, but a double bogey on No. 18 dropped him a couple of strokes.

Junior Kaleb Gorbahn is right behind his teammates in a tie for 32nd after he opened the championship with a 2-over 74. Gorbahn birdied his first hole of the day and made two more birdies on the day, but double bogeys on No. 6 and 11 caused him to drop a number of spots. Sophomore Travis Fredborg fired a 4-over 76 to sit in a tie for 41st place and junior Corey Eddings rounded out the Pack golfers with a 78 on Friday.

UNLV’s John Oda is the 18-hole individual leader at 6-under par. He leads by one over Ryan Wallen of Wyoming and Brian Humphreys of Boise State.

Live scoring for the entire championship will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T26. Grant Booth, 73 (+1)

T26. Nick Fuller, 73 (+1)

T32. Kaleb Gorbahn, 74 (+2)

T41. Travis Fredborg, 76 (+4)

T48. Corey Eddings, 78 (+6)

Nevada Press Release