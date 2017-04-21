March For Science This Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

March For Science This Saturday

This Earth Day more than 200 cities worldwide, including Reno, will take part in The March for Science.

Science community leaders will speak to the importance of science in medicine, education, the environment, and the upcoming generation.

Participants will be marching to support the role of science as a source of information in guiding policy, both locally and nationally.

This march will take place nationally and internationally with community members, educators, and scientists from around the globe.

More than 1000 local scientists and science advocates will close down Virginia Street from 2nd Street to California Avenue.

Keynote speakers include UNR academics and a local high school student involved in science and Girl Scouts.

