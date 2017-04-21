Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Preparing for the Fire Season

A wet winter has left a lot of moisture lingering around the Truckee Meadows this year, and as a result, trees and bushes are growing more abundantly and they're staying greener for longer.

Fire Marshal Amy Ray, with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, says the moisture could play a factor into what our fire season looks like.

“Hopefully our wildland season won’t be as early as it can be normally, last year we had a lot of early fires because all of our fuels were really dry," says Ray.

Ray says there are several advantages to how wet our wildlands have been. The first is that our area's trees have absorbed more water, making them less likely to burn as intensely.

"What we call our thousand hour fuels, so it takes longer time for a fire to penetrate and actually burn those fuels," says Ray.

The second advantage is that natural fuels are softer and easier to manage before they dry out, allowing for a longer and more productive season to conduct defensible space.

Debbie Kladmey, a resident near Galena Creek, says she treats every fire season the same, no matter how much moisture came the winter prior.

"Getting rid of any debris, raking pine needles, broken limbs, says Kladmey." "We live in a forest and every season is danger, every season, you have to accept that and you have to clean up constantly,"

Ray says it’s that same mentality that our local fire crews have as well. She says despite crews ramping up efforts for wild land training and examining where fires may easily start this year, their biggest message is that there are a variety of factors that could lead to a fire.

“People and recreation play a huge part in it, also our storms and lightning so it's really hard to predict but we prepare for it and we like to be sure to educate the residents," says Ray.