Rock Blvd., Prater Way Intersection in Sparks to Close This Week

The intersection of Rock Boulevard and Prater Way will close Wednesday night at 7 o'clock and will re-open Thursday at 6 a.m. It will then close again Friday night at 7 p.m. and will re-open Monday, May 1st at 6 a.m. Prater will be closed between 19th and 15th streets and Rock will be closed from C to F Street.

The closures are a small part of the much bigger 4th Street and Prater Way transit project.

Kathy Langdahl, president with the Flower Bucket, says with construction happening right outside on her shop's corner this year, there's been a drop in business. Langdahl’s concern is that road closures could make matters even worse, especially because Mother's Day is just less than three weeks away.

"We've seen a significant dip in customers, I would say by at least 50%," says Langdahl. "It closes my entrance and my exit."

Joe Harrington, public information officer with RTC, says the construction should have a minimal impact to not just the Flower Bucket's business, but other shops in the area as well.

"We feel that there will still be adequate parking down here for people to be able to visit the businesses and we've worked very closely with the businesses to make sure that concern gets addressed," says Harrington.

Harrington says RTC has tried their best to keep closures to a minimum during the bus RAPID transit project, but work on storm drains and water lines is a necessary part to the $58 million upgrade.

“We really want to make the most of this season; this was a very bad winter there's a lot of work that needs done throughout the community," says Harrington.