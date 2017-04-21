George HW Bush to Stay Through Weekend in Houston Hospital

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays along US-395. The crash happened near the Golden Valley exit. No major injuries were reported.More >>
A fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Chickadee Drive and Hungry Valley Road in Lemmon Valley.More >>
Drivers Edge started 15 years ago, and since then thousands of drivers of all ages have gotten to learn how to handle real life situations.More >>
The death toll in an immigrant smuggling case hits 10 after two people died in a hospital Sunday in San Antonio.More >>
The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is in effect for Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. - midnight.More >>
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >>
Sparks police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse and car early Saturday.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting community members to take part in a free fun walk, run and ride celebrating the upcoming opening of the last leg of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days. Don’t expect everyone to get a good soaking, but it’s possible you could wet anytime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.More >>
