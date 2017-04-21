Amodei, Heller, Cortez-Masto to Host Service Academy Information Day

Congressman Mark Amodei and Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez-Masto will be hosting a Service Academy Information Day in Reno on Saturday, April 22.

The event will be held at UNR’s Joe Crowley Student Union Building, Ballroom A, located at 1664 North Virginia Street.

Service Academy Information Day is intended to give high school sophomores and juniors, who are interested in obtaining a military education, a chance to speak with representatives from the U.S. Service Academies and learn about the application and nomination processes.

“As an Army ROTC alumnus and the father of a veteran and Navy ROTC alumna, I value the educational opportunities provided by our armed forces to students who are interested in serving our nation,” said Congressman Amodei. “I’m pleased to join Senators Heller and Cortez-Masto for Academy Information Day and look forward to meeting some of the best and brightest students the Silver State has to offer.”

Click here to register for the event and click here for additional details.