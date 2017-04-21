President Trump Says he Will Release Tax Reform Package Next Wee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Says he Will Release Tax Reform Package Next Week

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says the plan will result in tax cuts for both individuals and businesses. He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."

The president says the package will be released on "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" - just before his 100 day mark in office.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set a goal of getting tax reform passed by August, but that deadline has slipped. Mnuchin now says the administration still hoped to get a bill passed well before the end of the year.

