MLB Commissioner Says Franchise Could Locate to Las Vegas in Future

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said this week that a franchise could be a future possibility for Las Vegas.

The newspaper reports that Manfred made the comments on Thursday.

He also said something similar earlier this year in February. At that time, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Manfred said, "Las Vegas could be a viable market for us."

The article also said that previous MLB Commissioner Bud Selig opposed the idea of giving Las Vegas a franchise.

Currently Las Vegas has a Minor League Baseball team named the Vegas 51s. (They will play the Reno Aces in June at Aces Ballpark.)

The NHL is scheduled to hold its first season in Las Vegas with the Golden Knights later this year, while the Oakland Raiders hope to play their first game at a new stadium in the 2020 fall season.