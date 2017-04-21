Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Warns of Phone Scam

The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada is warning residents about a phone scam in northern Nevada.

PFFN says people are calling residents soliciting for donations, saying that funds raised will help with training and injured firefighters.

President of PFFN, Angelo Aragon was made aware of the calls and has released the following statement -

“It has come to my attention through phone calls, emails, and word of mouth, that local residents are receiving requests for financial donations on behalf of local firefighters. The request states the funds are for training and for taking care of injured firefighters and first responders,” said Aragon.

“We (PFFN members) never solicit money from the community by telephone. We fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through our boot drive, and for the American Red Cross through the Fire Hurts. Red Cross Helps. campaign, but we will not and have not initiated a phone solicitation campaign.”

A similar instance occurred last year, and through the help of the media and public, PFFN was able to greatly reduce the amount of phone calls during that time through increased public awareness. The PFFN board members are taking this matter very seriously and ask all residents to spread the word about this falsely identified phone campaign.

For more information on the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, visit www.pffn.org.

(Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada contributed to this report.)