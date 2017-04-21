NHP: Crash on I-580 S at Galena Creek Bridge

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a portion of the south lanes of I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge were blocked after a semi-truck collision occurred late Friday morning.

NHP says all southbound travel lanes are back open.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say one person was cut out of one of the trucks. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.

There's no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Troopers advise using Highway 395 as an alternate route.

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are asking for witnesses to help with the investigation. Call 775-687-0400.