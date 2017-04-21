Gholar Added to Nevada Women's Basketball Coaching Staff - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gholar Added to Nevada Women's Basketball Coaching Staff

From the University of Nevada, Reno: 

Nevada women’s basketball head coach Amanda Levens has announced the addition of Shannon Gholar to her coaching staff.
 
“Shannon brings great energy and an amazing ability to connect with young people,” said Levens. “She will be a fantastic recruiter and will serve as our recruiting coordinator. Shannon will be an excellent mentor for our back court players.”
 
Gholar, who will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, joins the staff at Nevada with four years of Division I coaching experience. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Davidson and got her start in coaching as an assistant at Vermont from 2013-15. While at Vermont she oversaw the recruiting aspect of the program and worked and developed the team’s guards.
 
Gholar has previously worked with Levens, serving as a graduate assistant at Arizona State from 2011-13 when Levens was an assistant coach. While at ASU she assisted the Sun Devils in many aspects of the program including skill workouts, recruiting, game management and marketing.
 
"I am truly honored and excited to join the Wolf Pack family. Coach Levens is someone I have wanted to work alongside again since our time together at Arizona State,” said Gholar. “I am ecstatic to work with a proven winner of her caliber both on and off the court. I am thrilled to bring my passion and determination to Reno to aid her in fulfilling her vision of building a first class program."
 
A native of Monrovia, Calif., she began her collegiate career as a guard at Cal Poly San Louis Obispo for two seasons. She then transferred to Cal State San Bernardino where she played her final two years. Gholar earned a bachelor’s degree from Cal State San Bernardino in 2011 and obtained her master’s degree in higher education from Arizona State in 2013.
 
