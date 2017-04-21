NWS Issues Flood Advisory for Snowmelt in Placer County Near Lake Tahoe

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for snowmelt in Placer County in central California, from below Lake Tahoe to Squaw Creek until next Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

* Water management officials report an increased released from Lake Tahoe will begin early Friday afternoon and may continue for a prolonged period of time. This is being done to make room for future snowmelt from a near record snowpack in the Tahoe Basin.

* Minor flooding is expected along sections of the Truckee River between Lake Tahoe and Squaw Creek.

* Locations impacted include the Bike Path and other low lying areas from Lake Tahoe to Squaw Creek.

* This will be the highest flow experienced on this section of the Truckee River since the summer of 2006. Any changes to, or around, the river channel since 2006 may result in unanticipated impacts.

* These flows will result in very powerful, fast, and cold conditions that will be very hazardous. Keep people, pets, and property clear for safety.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. The cold temperatures of the water will result in rapid onset of hypothermia.

(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)