NDOT to Reconstruct, Repave Portion of Glendale Avenue Starting Monday

The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a road improvement project on Monday, April 24 to reconstruct and improve Glendale Avenue (State Route 648).

Approximately two and a half miles of Glendale Avenue and Second Street between Kietzke Lane and east McCarran Boulevard will be completely reconstructed and repaved. On April 24 and April 25, minor roadside lane, shoulder and median closures will take place as construction starts. Beginning April 26 through late 2017, sections of the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction. At least one access to each business will remain available during business hours, but on-street parking will not be available throughout construction. Through summer, certain turns between Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard or Galletti Way will periodically be prohibited as the intersections are reconstructed and a new concrete road surface placed.

As part of the reconstruction, eighteen inches of old pavement and roadbed surface will be removed. The roadbed will then be recompacted for a sturdier roadway base and topped with six inches of new asphalt for a durable roadway surface, particularly important with the roadway’s heavy truck traffic. A concrete road surface will be added at the heavily-traveled Rock Boulevard and Galetti Way intersections for additional durability.

Segments of sidewalk will also be added to create a continuous walkway along the north side of Glendale Avenue between approximately Kietzke Lane and the east McCarran Boulevard intersection. Improved sidewalk ramps and more easily-accessible pedestrian crossing buttons will also be added to enhance pedestrian safety and mobility. In addition, roadway drainage improvements will be made as part of NDOT’s dedication to preserving the quality of stormwater crossing state roadways.

The approximately $14 million improvement project by contractor Granite Construction will improve Glendale Avenue for the as many as 14,500 vehicles traveling the road daily, including many heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles. The road was last fully repaved in 1995, with minor resurfacing in some areas more recently.

Further project information is available at www.glendaleproject.com or by dialing (775) 352-1920.

Major construction is scheduled to continue through late 2017, with potential minor finishing construction in spring 2018.

