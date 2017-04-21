Prosecutor: Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending ISIS

The Paris prosecutor says the Champs-Elysees attacker had a note defending the Islamic State group with him when he opened fire on police officers.



Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said during a news conference Friday that the note apparently fell out of the pocket of Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old with a criminal record.



Molins says the note praised IS and listed the addresses of security sites.



The extremist group claimed Thursday's attack in which one police officer was killed. Cheurfi was shot and killed by officers.



Molins said Cheurfi had a long police record, notably for trying to attack police in the past. The prosecutor said Cheurfi was arrested in February, but later released for lack of evidence of a threat.

Meanwhile, the policeman killed has been identified as Xavier Jugele by Flag!, a French association of LGBT police officers.



The group's president, Mickael Bucheron, told The Associated Press the slain officer would have celebrated his 38th birthday at the beginning of May.



Jugele was among the officers who responded to the gun and bomb attack on Paris' Bataclan concert hall in November 2015, part of a wave of assaults in the French capital that killed 130 people, he told People.com when the venue reopened a year later with a concert by Sting.



People quoted him as saying how happy he was to be at the "symbolic" reopening, "here to defend our civic values."



"This concert's to celebrate life. To say 'No' to terrorists," it quoted Jugele as saying.

