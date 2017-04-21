U.S. Marshals Service Arrest Oregon Fugitive in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Marshals Service Arrest Oregon Fugitive in Reno

Byron Van Natta Byron Van Natta

The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive from Eugene, Oregon was arrested in Reno on Wednesday. 

47-year-old Byron Van Natta was wanted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for sexual abuse-related charges, and theft in the first degree.  

U.S. Marshals in Eugene say they coordinated with U.S. Marshals in Reno and determined Van Natta was staying at a motel on the 400 block of West 4th Street where he was spotted at approximately 2:45 p.m.  

Members of the Reno Division of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force - including investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confronted Van Natta and placed him under arrest on his outstanding Lane County warrant.

U.S. Marshals later booked Van Natta into the Washoe County Jail to await extradition to Oregon. 

