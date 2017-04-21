President Trump Calls 100-Day Assessment 'Ridiculous'

President Donald Trump says the 100 day benchmark often cited to measure a new administration's achievements is a "ridiculous standard."



Trump tweeted Friday, "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!"



Trump hits the 100 day mark in office on April 29.



Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn't come up for a vote in the House and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.



The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he got so much done.



Earlier this week, Trump declared that "no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days."

