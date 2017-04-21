President Trump Calls 100-Day Assessment 'Ridiculous' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Calls 100-Day Assessment 'Ridiculous'

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says the 100 day benchmark often cited to measure a new administration's achievements is a "ridiculous standard."
    
Trump tweeted Friday, "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!"
    
Trump hits the 100 day mark in office on April 29.
    
Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn't come up for a vote in the House and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.
    
The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he got so much done.
    
Earlier this week, Trump declared that "no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sparks Police Search for Suspect in Purse and Car Theft

    Sparks Police Search for Suspect in Purse and Car Theft

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:03:12 GMT

    Sparks police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse and car early Saturday.  

    More >>

    Sparks police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse and car early Saturday.  

    More >>

  • Eight People Found Dead in San Antonio in 'Human Trafficking Crime'

    Eight People Found Dead in San Antonio in 'Human Trafficking Crime'

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:02:53 GMT

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

    More >>

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

    More >>

  • Climb The World's Tallest Climbing Wall and Save Homeless Pets

    Climb The World's Tallest Climbing Wall and Save Homeless Pets

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-07-23 17:35:33 GMT
    403x304 SPCA logo403x304 SPCA logo

    For each person that summits the world’s tallest climbing wall, located at Basecamp Reno inside Whitney Peak Hotel, they will donate $25 to the SPCA of Northern Nevada to save homeless pets in our community.

    More >>

    For each person that summits the world’s tallest climbing wall, located at Basecamp Reno inside Whitney Peak Hotel, they will donate $25 to the SPCA of Northern Nevada to save homeless pets in our community.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.