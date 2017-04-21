New Analysis Reaffirms Likely MH370 Location - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Analysis Reaffirms Likely MH370 Location

Posted: Updated:

Analysis of a genuine Boeing 777 wing flap has reaffirmed experts’ opinion that a missing Malaysian airliner most likely crashed north of an abandoned search area in the Indian Ocean, officials said Friday.

The $160 million search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in January after a deep-sea sonar scan of 46,000 square miles of ocean floor southwest of Australia failed to find any trace of the Boeing 777 that vanished with 239 people aboard on March 8, 2014. But research has continued in an effort to refine a possible new search.

Australian government oceanographers had obtained a wing flap of the same model as the original and studied how that part drifted in the ocean, the Australian Transport safety Bureau said in a statement. Previous drift modeling used inexact replicas.

The new analysis confirmed findings released in December that the airliner had likely crashed north of the searched area.

The December findings were based in part on drift analysis of six replicas of a piece of Flight 370 known as a flaperon which was found on Reunion Island in the west Indian Ocean in July 2015.

David Griffin, an Australian government oceanographer who worked on replica analysis, said the new research confirmed his suspicion that an actual flaperon would drift faster and to the left of the replicas’ course.

It supported the December review’s findings by a team of international and Australian experts who re-examined all the data used to define the original search zone that the wreckage was most likely within a 9,700-square mile area on the northern boundary of the last search zone.

“We cannot be absolutely certain, but that is where all the evidence we have points us, and this new work leaves us more confident in our findings,” Griffin said in a statement.

The findings add weight to calls of victims’ families for governments to resume the search for the airliner that flew far off course during a flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Beijing.

Malaysia, China and Australia have agreed that the search will remain suspended unless new evidence emerges that would pinpoint the plane’s exact location.

Australia has conducted the search on Malaysia’s behalf. France is conducting its own investigation and has not handed over the Reunion Island flaperon to the wider investigation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sparks Police Search for Suspect in Purse and Car Theft

    Sparks Police Search for Suspect in Purse and Car Theft

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:03:12 GMT

    Sparks police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse and car early Saturday.  

    More >>

    Sparks police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse and car early Saturday.  

    More >>

  • Eight People Found Dead in San Antonio in 'Human Trafficking Crime'

    Eight People Found Dead in San Antonio in 'Human Trafficking Crime'

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:02:53 GMT

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

    More >>

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

    More >>

  • Climb The World's Tallest Climbing Wall and Save Homeless Pets

    Climb The World's Tallest Climbing Wall and Save Homeless Pets

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-07-23 17:35:33 GMT
    403x304 SPCA logo403x304 SPCA logo

    For each person that summits the world’s tallest climbing wall, located at Basecamp Reno inside Whitney Peak Hotel, they will donate $25 to the SPCA of Northern Nevada to save homeless pets in our community.

    More >>

    For each person that summits the world’s tallest climbing wall, located at Basecamp Reno inside Whitney Peak Hotel, they will donate $25 to the SPCA of Northern Nevada to save homeless pets in our community.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.