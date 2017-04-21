$36 Million in USDA Assistance to Yerington Water Projects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

$36 Million in USDA Assistance to Yerington Water Projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved more than $36 million low-interest federal loans and grants to the city of Yerington to replace aging water lines in the rural community.

Herb Shedd, the acting state director for USDA Rural Development, says Yerington's nearly 90-year-old waste water collection system is plagued by leaky pipes that threaten the groundwater.

He says $32.8 million will be made available in loans through the USDA's Water and Environmental Program. Another $3.4 million will come in the form of grants.

The city is contributing $2.2 million in matching funds for the project.

Shedd says it's a cost-effective way to improve infrastructure and protect the groundwater for years to come.

