'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double.