'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

This weekend is Earth Day and if you need to get some spring cleaning done, Sunday is the day! There are also opportunities to bond with your four legged friend, ski with a t-shirt, and enjoy the sweet sound of vinyl.

Here’s a list of your ‘Things 2 Do!’

Earth Day

  • Idlewild Park
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Last Weekend to Ski at Diamond Peak

  • Incline Village
  • Saturday and Sunday

Record Store Day

  • Recycled Records
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fido Fest

  • Summit Mall
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Brew, Brats, and Ballet

  • Reno Little Theater
  • Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC

  • Greater Nevada Field
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.

Washoe County High School Rodeo 

  • Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center
  • Friday - Sunday, 8 a.m.

Passport Fair

  • One-stop shop for international travel documentation
  • The Sparks Post Office
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Women's Expo

  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Saturday and Sunday

Nevada Young Alumni Beer Festival

  • Downtown Reno Ballroom
  • Friday, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

University's third annual 'Day at the Museum'

  • Free admission to all 11 of the museums at the University of Nevada, Reno
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run/Walk

  • Rancho San Rafael 
  • Saturday, 10 a.m.

KISS

  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Friday

Yuyu Yang Exhibit

  • Art Source Gallery, 2195 S. Virginia St.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pine Middle School 40th Anniversary and Celebration

  • Boys & Girls Club, 1300 Foster Drive in Reno
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. 
  • Event is for adults 21 and older

