Reports: Nevada's Oliver to Hire Agent, Stay in Draft

According to several reports, Nevada Basketball's Cam Oliver is planning on hiring an agent and staying N.B.A. Draft eligible. While he is projected anywhere from a late first-round pick to a second rounder, Cam still has the the Combine and Pre-Draft workout to improve his stock.  If Cam does not hire an agent, he has until June 12th to pull his name out of the Draft, which is June 22nd.

