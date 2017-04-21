Aces Fall to Isotopes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Fall to Isotopes

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/20/2017

The Reno Aces (8-7) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-8) by a score of 8-3 Thursday night at Isotopes Park, ending their four-game winning streak. The Aces collected 10 hits on the night, four of them produced by Aces' shortstop Ketel Marte (4-for-4, 1 R).

The Isotopes initiated the scoring in the first three innings, totaling six runs on a walk and four extra-base hits, including two home runs, off of Aces' starter Frank Duncan (1-2), who surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits.

In the fourth, the Aces, who had just two hits coming into the inning, got the offense going after Marte, who extended his hit streak to eight games, led off with a single. With two outs, Jack Reinheimer (1-for-4, 2 RBI) knocked a home run to left field to give the Aces their first two runs, while marking his 500th professional hit of his career, to make it a 6-2 deficit.

Albuquerque's scoring continued in the bottom of the fifth after a one-out RBI base hit and error on the play helped acquire the two runs back to make it a 8-2 Isotopes lead.

In the sixth, on a two-out Carlos Rivero (1-for-3, RBI) bloop base hit, Reymond Fuentes (2-for-4), who previously singled, battled around from first base to score the Aces third run and final run of the game.

Aces' relievers Brian Matusz, Kaleb Fleck and Jake Winston combined for three shutout innings. 

The Aces look to take the series with a win in the final game of the four-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow, April 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park. 

  • Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Aces Extend Division Lead 8-5 in Fresno

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:17:24 GMT

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

    The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest.  six...

    More >>

  • Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Aces Maintain Division Lead with Win Over Bees

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-07-21 06:06:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. 

    More >>

  • Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:43:00 GMT

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>

    After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.