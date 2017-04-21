Aces Fall to Isotopes

Aces Release

The Reno Aces (8-7) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-8) by a score of 8-3 Thursday night at Isotopes Park, ending their four-game winning streak. The Aces collected 10 hits on the night, four of them produced by Aces' shortstop Ketel Marte (4-for-4, 1 R).

The Isotopes initiated the scoring in the first three innings, totaling six runs on a walk and four extra-base hits, including two home runs, off of Aces' starter Frank Duncan (1-2), who surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits.

In the fourth, the Aces, who had just two hits coming into the inning, got the offense going after Marte, who extended his hit streak to eight games, led off with a single. With two outs, Jack Reinheimer (1-for-4, 2 RBI) knocked a home run to left field to give the Aces their first two runs, while marking his 500th professional hit of his career, to make it a 6-2 deficit.

Albuquerque's scoring continued in the bottom of the fifth after a one-out RBI base hit and error on the play helped acquire the two runs back to make it a 8-2 Isotopes lead.

In the sixth, on a two-out Carlos Rivero (1-for-3, RBI) bloop base hit, Reymond Fuentes (2-for-4), who previously singled, battled around from first base to score the Aces third run and final run of the game.

Aces' relievers Brian Matusz, Kaleb Fleck and Jake Winston combined for three shutout innings.

The Aces look to take the series with a win in the final game of the four-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow, April 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park.