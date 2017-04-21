Sun Pillar on Thursday

A sun pillar is a vertical shaft of light that extends upward or downward from a bright light source like the sun or other bright light low on the horizon.

They are usually seen during sunrise or sunset and occur when you have very thin high level clouds in place, which are reflecting the sunlight. They can also form when sunlight reflects off the surfaces of falling ice crystals in these thin, high-level clouds.

Here are a few pictures from our viewers of sun pillars from Thursday evening.