USDA: Recall for Banquet Chicken Nugget Meal with Brownie Mix De - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

USDA: Recall for Banquet Chicken Nugget Meal with Brownie Mix Dessert

Posted: Updated:

From USDA:

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2017 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is alerting consumers that the brownie mix dessert included in the breaded chicken nugget meal trays produced by Conagra Brands, Inc., a Marshall, Mo. establishment, may be contaminated with Salmonella. FSIS is issuing this alert, which affects 110,817 pounds of frozen meals, out of an abundance of caution after the company notified FSIS that the source material used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with Salmonella.

This public health alert applies to the following breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal tray ­produced on Jan. 26, 2017

  • 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc. received notification from a supplier that an ingredient used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with Salmonella.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. Media with questions about the public health alert can contact Kristine Mulford, ConAgra Communications Manager, at (312) 549-5522.

