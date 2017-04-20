Military Dad Returns Home to Reno, Surprises Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Military Dad Returns Home to Reno, Surprises Kids

After six months deployed in the Middle East, a Nevada Air National Guardsman returned home to Reno on Thursday and surprised his three children at their school.

The kids thought their dad was coming home the following week, and Channel 2 was there for the big reveal.

Staff Sergeant Justin White got to kiss his wife, Carly, for the first time in six months, at a welcome home celebration at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Thursday. The Marine and Air National Guardsman has been serving overseas since October.

"All of a sudden I saw him at the top of the stairs, and I just started crying," Carly said. "I was anxious. I'm just glad to have my husband home."

This military dad said it's been three days of traveling and no sleeping, but the first stop had to be straight to school to surprise his three kids.

"They have no idea that their dad just got home today," Carly said.

Justin waited outside the front doors of Lena Juniper Elementary School in Sparks for his kids, Arabella (10), Aubrie (8), and Landon (7) to come out. When they saw their dad, the two girls burst into tears, and all three rushed into a big group hug.

"I thought he was going to come home next week, but he actually came home today," Aubrie said. "When I hugged him I started crying."

All three kids said they just wanted to tell their dad how much they love him. They plan to spend as much family time together as possible.

"{I want to} just spend all the time with my family that I have missed, and just try to make up for it," Justin said.

The kids said they already have a plan for how they want to spend that time-- beating their dad in Mario Kart.

