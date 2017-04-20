Full Containment Expected Friday on Wildfire North of Pyramid La - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Full Containment Expected Friday on Wildfire North of Pyramid Lake

Posted: Updated:

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says a wildfire north of Pyramid Lake is expected to be fully contained early Friday afternoon.

SFIDC says the wildfire was started by a contractor working in the area at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officials say the fire is in the Bottom Ranch area near Round Hole Spring, north of Pyramid Lake and it is currently at 100 acres.

SFIDC says they have multiple resources on scene and all active flanks have been knocked down.  

