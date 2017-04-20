Steve Stallings is breathing easier these days – literally. After 15 years of struggling to get enough air, Steve made an appointment with Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates. "Before I couldn't breathe through my nose at all,” he explains to fellowship-trained Rhinologist, Dr. Josh Meier who diagnosed Steve with chronic sinusitis. "The lining of the nose is overacting to normal things."

It is evident in Steve’s CT scan – performed in-house at Nevada ENT - that polyps are blocking drainage pathways. "It causes these insidious symptoms of nasal blockage, drainage, loss of smell." As Steve experienced, while sinusitis tends to creep up on people, it really affects their quality of life. He couldn't do simple things like sleep on his back or gargle with mouth wash for more than a few seconds.

Steve also had a deviated septum, so along with fixing that, Dr. Meier performed a minimally-invasive endoscopic sinus surgery to open up the drainage pathways better. "Using an HD camera and a small endoscope, I look into the nose while I'm watching TV on an HD screen basically." Think of it like a honeycomb; Dr. Meier removes the partitions strategically to preserve the mucous membrane - which, he says, means quicker healing and no packing. Recovery takes about a week, but within a couple days Steve said he noticed a big difference. "I didn't realize how bad it was until now I can breathe."

Dr. Meier says polyps generally do grow back in five to seven years, hence the name chronic sinusitis. Until then, Steve is back to doing what he loves - hitting the trails and enjoying the fresh air. "I just went on one of the best runs I've had in 10 years."

To learn more, you can reach Dr. Meier at Nevada ENT at (775) 322-4589 or log on to http://nevada-ent.com/. Dr. Meier will also be our Ask the Doctor guest Monday, April 24th. Lines will be open between 5-6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.