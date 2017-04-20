Union Pacific to Invest $26.8 Million in Nevada Railways

Shipping everything from fresh produce to building materials, there's a short list of cargo Union Pacific can't carry. The multi-billion dollar company operates in 23 states west of the Mississippi River, and serves more than 73 different communities throughout our nation.

In 2017, Union Pacific will invest $26.8 million in rail lines throughout northern Nevada. The project will help to maintain rails, railroad ties, and even some of the bridges that the trains travel on.

According to Justin Jacobs, spokesman for Union Pacific, Nevada is recognized as an important piece of the railway puzzle in the west, so annual upgrades are a top priority.

A $7.5 million dollar investment will be put into the rail line between Elko and Winnemucca, replacing nearly 61,000 railroad ties. Two separate projects, each valued at more than $2 million apiece, will replace more than 27,000 railroad ties between Floriston and Sparks, and Verdi and Reno.

Jacobs says all of these projects are geared to accomplish two major goals. The first is to minimize delays and increase efficiency. He says slowdowns occurred this year in Nevada because of bad weather, so strengthening the infrastructure of the tracks should help speed things up.

"There have been times where flooding and washouts and different weather events have slowed things down and ultimately we need to go on and take care of something," says Jacobs.

Jacobs says the second goal is to boost safety, which means keeping the trains on the railroads, and keeping people off the tracks.

"The safety of our employees on the trains, the safety of the communities we serve and the safety of the goods and services getting from origin to destination, so it's all wrapped into one big bundle,” says Jacobs.