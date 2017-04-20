Google Signals Future Growth For TRIC - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Google Signals Future Growth For TRIC

Posted: Updated:

Earlier this week, it was announced that Google bought more than 1,200 acres to build a new facility.  The move comes less than three years after Tesla bought 3,000 acres to build its massive Gigafactory to build its car batteries.  SWITCH bought 1,000 acres in 2015 to build a data center.  Between the three of them, developers say they have an impressive three-legged stool, with the possibility of even more big companies moving to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

"We have copious quantities of power and water and sewer and fiber, and all of those elements are already at TRIC, and they're in the ground. They're available today," Lance Gilman, Principal & Director of Marketing for TRIC said.

Google has not broken ground on their facility and it is not completely known what the tech giant's plans are.

"You're gonna see a lot of data storage," Gilman said. "Could other things happen? They have enough land to build a small community, so I suppose. They hold their cards close to the vest, so I don't know if any of us will know until it's time to know."

The Google announcement, Monday, was big for TRIC and the surrounding communities, but Gilman says it also stirred up some international attention, putting the spotlight on Storey County.

"By Tuesday, we were fielding calls from all over the world. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Germany. So we are on the world stage," Gilman said.

Manufacturing and technology are growing sectors in northern Nevada, complementing distribution centers like Walmart, and fulfillment centers like Amazon and Zulily.  The first of four hotels is under construction along USA Parkway.

"One under construction, one about to start," Gilman said. "We're gonna see a downtown community commercial center grow around the lake on USA Parkway."

Gilman says TRIC will pump out $1 billion in annual payroll within the next five years, but a growing economy can also cause some growing pains.  Business development could be happening faster than the region can build housing, schools and infrastructure.  The problem could be felt from Reno to Fallon and from Yerington to Carson City.

"We're a trade area now and it's going to take all of those communities looking at housing, looking at schools, looking at churches, looking at parks," Gilman said. "We're going to see a very orderly process, if you will, but I think we need to get a regional vision, soon, and we'll be able to handle the challenges but we're going to have to come together as a village and a group."

The increase of advanced manufacturing and tech jobs could also have an impact on the University of Nevada and the areas community colleges, which have already started programs to train students for the workforce.  It also could create a way to keep more college graduates in the region.

"All of a sudden, all of our children, our grandchildren, our kids can come back from wherever they are," Gilman said. "They can come back to the Truckee Meadows because all of a sudden, we're going to have a job and employment base here that's phenomenal, next to none."

Gilman says the growth of TRIC is a result of Nevada's business-friendly environment, which he says makes sense to these larger companies.  In fact, he says a Tesla administrator told him the Silver State should keep on the same path.

"Nevada has done a phenomenal job of positioning themselves to earn the kind of exposure we're having now, and they will tell you every week, 'Don't change Nevada,'" Gilman said.

The growth is expected to continue, with work on the USA Parkway extension wrapping up later this year.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Reno 1868 FC Earns a Disappointing Draw with Portland

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-07-23 06:20:41 GMT
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>
    Reno 1868 FC earned a much-needed point and remained unbeaten for the fifth-straight match after tying Portland Timbers 2 Saturday night. Reno tied 1-1 with Portland in front of 6,027 fans on a night filled with emotion. At halftime, Reno 1868 FC midfielder Matheus Silva returned to Greater Nevada Field for the first time since an accident at Lake Tahoe on July 4. Silva met with the heroes who helped pull him from the water and received a standing ovation from the Greater Neva...More >>

  • Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Negron Lifts Aces to Win Over Sky Sox

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:23:13 GMT

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took the field on the road Saturday night marking their first victory at Security Service Field in game two of the series with 17 hits over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Reno rallied with six runs on six hits to take the final 12-8 lead. Kristopher Negrón was the hero on the night after he gave the Aces the advantage in the ninth with his bases loaded clearing double. 

    More >>

  • More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    More Than 2,000 Without Power in Washoe County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:05:40 GMT

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>

    NV Energy reports more than 2,000 customers are without power due to an equipment issue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.