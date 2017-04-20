Google Signals Future Growth For TRIC

Earlier this week, it was announced that Google bought more than 1,200 acres to build a new facility. The move comes less than three years after Tesla bought 3,000 acres to build its massive Gigafactory to build its car batteries. SWITCH bought 1,000 acres in 2015 to build a data center. Between the three of them, developers say they have an impressive three-legged stool, with the possibility of even more big companies moving to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

"We have copious quantities of power and water and sewer and fiber, and all of those elements are already at TRIC, and they're in the ground. They're available today," Lance Gilman, Principal & Director of Marketing for TRIC said.

Google has not broken ground on their facility and it is not completely known what the tech giant's plans are.

"You're gonna see a lot of data storage," Gilman said. "Could other things happen? They have enough land to build a small community, so I suppose. They hold their cards close to the vest, so I don't know if any of us will know until it's time to know."

The Google announcement, Monday, was big for TRIC and the surrounding communities, but Gilman says it also stirred up some international attention, putting the spotlight on Storey County.

"By Tuesday, we were fielding calls from all over the world. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Germany. So we are on the world stage," Gilman said.

Manufacturing and technology are growing sectors in northern Nevada, complementing distribution centers like Walmart, and fulfillment centers like Amazon and Zulily. The first of four hotels is under construction along USA Parkway.

"One under construction, one about to start," Gilman said. "We're gonna see a downtown community commercial center grow around the lake on USA Parkway."

Gilman says TRIC will pump out $1 billion in annual payroll within the next five years, but a growing economy can also cause some growing pains. Business development could be happening faster than the region can build housing, schools and infrastructure. The problem could be felt from Reno to Fallon and from Yerington to Carson City.

"We're a trade area now and it's going to take all of those communities looking at housing, looking at schools, looking at churches, looking at parks," Gilman said. "We're going to see a very orderly process, if you will, but I think we need to get a regional vision, soon, and we'll be able to handle the challenges but we're going to have to come together as a village and a group."

The increase of advanced manufacturing and tech jobs could also have an impact on the University of Nevada and the areas community colleges, which have already started programs to train students for the workforce. It also could create a way to keep more college graduates in the region.

"All of a sudden, all of our children, our grandchildren, our kids can come back from wherever they are," Gilman said. "They can come back to the Truckee Meadows because all of a sudden, we're going to have a job and employment base here that's phenomenal, next to none."

Gilman says the growth of TRIC is a result of Nevada's business-friendly environment, which he says makes sense to these larger companies. In fact, he says a Tesla administrator told him the Silver State should keep on the same path.

"Nevada has done a phenomenal job of positioning themselves to earn the kind of exposure we're having now, and they will tell you every week, 'Don't change Nevada,'" Gilman said.

The growth is expected to continue, with work on the USA Parkway extension wrapping up later this year.