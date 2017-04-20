Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars for Parking Brake Issue

After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days. Don’t expect everyone to get a good soaking, but it’s possible you could wet anytime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.More >>
After a hot summer, some rain would be great this week, and thanks to more moisture moving in we could definitely see some over the next few days. Don’t expect everyone to get a good soaking, but it’s possible you could wet anytime between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.More >>
Last year New Life Christian Center raised $250,000 in four months to buy a plot as well as the home next to it so they can build a safe place for kids in the inner city area to play.More >>
Last year New Life Christian Center raised $250,000 in four months to buy a plot as well as the home next to it so they can build a safe place for kids in the inner city area to play.More >>
The Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade will take over downtown Reno Saturday. The event is presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center.More >>
The Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade will take over downtown Reno Saturday. The event is presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center.More >>
The Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department is offering free inspections of Off-Road Vehicles.More >>
The Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department is offering free inspections of Off-Road Vehicles.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>