Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars for Parking Brake Issue

Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars for Parking Brake Issue

Tesla is recalling certain Model S and Model X cars globally for a potential issue with the electric parking brakes. 

According to Reuters, Tesla is recalling 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally. 

Reuters reports that Tesla had produced 83,922 vehicles in 2016 that included both models. Tesla said there had been no crashes or injuries and that less than 5% of of the vehicles may be affected. Tesla said it would take less than 45 minutes to replace both brakes.

Tesla noted on their website, "We have determined that the electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier."

Tesla said they would send and official recall notice to customers by mail and if there are any questions, to contact them by email at: ServiceHelpNA@tesla.com.

