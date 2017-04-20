Reno Police Search for Two Suspects in Robbery

Reno Police say they are searching for suspects in a robbery that happened in the 300 block of North Virginia Street on Saturday.

RPD says that on Saturday, April 8 at about 4:01 pm, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of North Virginia St., on a report of a robbery.

Officers say that a 67-year-old man withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from an ATM and as the money was being dispensed from the machine, the suspect, wearing the black cap, took control of the money.

Officials say the victim tried to regain possession of the money that resulted in a struggle.

Police say the second suspect, who is wearing the red cap, acted as a "look out" and both suspects fled through the doors by 4th Street.

Officials say the suspect wearing the black cap was last seen running north on Virginia Street while the suspect wearing the red cap was last seen running east on 4th Street.

RPD describes the suspect in the black cap as a white man who is 20-40 years of age, about 5'11"to 6'3" tall, with an a average build.

RPD describes the suspect in the red cap as a white man who is 20-40 years of age, about 5'8" to 6' tall, with a mustache and goatee, dark hair, and an average build.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW. A $1,000 reward is being offered, and your information will remain anonymous.