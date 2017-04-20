NDOT Reschedules State Route 28 Restriping April 27 and 28

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists to anticipate travel delays as State Route 28 at Lake Tahoe is restriped Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

Reduced speed limits and travel delays of up to 30 minutes should be anticipated on State Route 28 Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 between approximately 8:30 am and 3 pm daily. The mobile road striping operation is scheduled to begin at the State Route 28/U.S. 50 Spooner junction and move westward to the Nevada-California state line.

Originally scheduled for April 24 through April 27, and then postponed until the week of May 1, the road improvement was rescheduled to most quickly restripe the roadway during breaks in weather. The schedule is subject to further change based on weather or other factors.

Weather dependent, restriping will also take place on Mt. Rose Highway between Incline Village and the summit, as well as on U.S. 50 from the State Route 28 junction to the Nevada-California state line, next week.

Drivers are reminded to drive safely and not illegally pass in road work zones.